Drug speaker brings powerful message to schools

For the NDL

On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, The South Central Drug Task Force, Youth Action Team, Faith & Family, and the Kentucky Agency for Substance Abuse Board partnered together to have David Parnell speak in the morning at Logan County High School and at 1:45 p.m. at an assembly for the Russellville High School students.

David Parnell is a methamphetamine addict and attempted suicide survivor, and he shared his personal story as both a caution and inspiration to others. His desire is to help educate students about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. He cautions others to stay away from addictive substances and inspires people to get free from the spell of such substances. He also makes people realize how drug use affects everyone and tries to lead them to get involved in the fight against drugs like methamphetamine.

Prevention and education can be key to helping students decide to avoid these dangers before drugs can take control of their lives. David is all about educating, advocating, and giving encouragement and hope. He, his wife, Amy, and their 7 children live in Tennessee and continue to travel telling their story of “Facing the Dragon: the Battle Against Methamphetamine.”

He also has provided his services to legal and medical professionals, politicians, and clergy when they are looking for ways to combat methamphetamine or advance recovery options. An evening session was also held at the deGraffenried Auditorium for the community of which over 100 attended. For further information: www.facingthedragon.org.

Photos submitted David Parnell talks to a large group of students at Russellville High School. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_David_Parnell-007.jpg Photos submitted David Parnell talks to a large group of students at Russellville High School. David Parnell is a methamphetamine addict and attempted suicide survivor, and he shared his personal story as both a caution and inspiration to others. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_David_Parnell-011.jpg David Parnell is a methamphetamine addict and attempted suicide survivor, and he shared his personal story as both a caution and inspiration to others.