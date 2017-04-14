Out of the shadows, recognizing 911 dispatchers

By Chris Cooper

[email protected]

When we call 911 for an emergency the voice we hear on the other end is the least in our thoughts at the time. Normally when using 911 something terrible has happened and time seems to tick at a different pace. Afterwards, we are consumed with the outcome, good or bad, and we tend to forget about that voice who not only sent us help, but talked with us at one of our darkest hours… caring about us and wondering how it all turned out.

April 9-15 is a week set aside to honor and celebrate those who work in the National Public Safety Telecommunications field. That is a fancy phrase for 911. The men and women on the other end of the line who provide an indispensable service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. That means on Thanksgiving, Christmas, 4th of July, children’s birthdays, school events, and wedding anniversaries. It is not just a 8-5 job when employed as a dispatcher, it’s a mission of being accessible at all times to help others.

You won’t hear most dispatchers talk about what they go through on a daily basis. Confidentiality is a must in what they do and modesty seems to come with the job, or at least it does at the Logan County Emergency Communications Center (ECC).

The eight individuals working at Logan Central Dispatch are not known to many. Their faces and names blend in with the rest of us, but their jobs set them apart. These individuals do one of the most important jobs in Logan County without many knowing about it. They sit at a station in a room about the size of a living room and prepare for that next emergency call that could be anything from someone suffering a heart attack to a shooting that took a life. These eight individuals take literally thousands of calls each year from citizens in the county who need help. When that red blinking light comes across the screen, it’s an instant connection from someone who cares enough to put their lives on hold to get us what we need.

“They are really important to us,” said Logan County Sheriff Wallace Whittaker. “They are the brain center of the whole community. The people that work at the ECC do an excellent job. They are an intricate part of policing and help keep us safe when we are out there doing our job.”

John Holder, Director for the Logan County Ambulance Service, said the ECC and its dispatchers are irreplaceable.

“I characterize the ECC as a vital part to all of our emergency services and we certainly couldn’t do without them in the community. They are the hub that keeps us all together,” said Holder.

Logan Central Dispatch is run by a dedicated and seasoned director Ginger Lawrence. She began dispatching in 1994 when she was just 19-years old. She worked as a dispatcher when the 911 service was located at the City of Russellville. She has since dispatched for the Kentucky State Police, returning to Logan in 2003.

“This is a very rewarding job,” said Lawrence. “If you could call it a job. It is more of who we are and is a mission of sorts. If you really like it, it’s something you want to do and don’t want to do anything else. Helping people in their darkest hour is a gift to us.”

Central dispatch is responsible for answering all calls from the public, law enforcement, ambulance, fire, task force, search & rescue, emergency management and animal control. When a call comes in they contact the appropriate agencies to send help. They are the center of emergency services orchestrating an outcome. From January 2017 through April 12 there have already been 13,000 documented calls to come into the center.

Those who pick up the line for Logan and when they began dispatching for the ECC include: Lawrence (1994), Marsha Bailey (2005), Susan Paquette (2007), Christy White (2009), Amanda Jones (2012), Ashley Flowers (2015), Quintin Wright (2016), and Carley Speck (2016). Chris Fitzhugh is currently in training.

For White, whose husband serves as Todd County’s Sheriff, dispatching has allowed her to grow as a person, learning to be more empathetic to others.

“I love what I do,” said White. “I love helping other people, that is my favorite part. I have become a more well rounded person because of dispatching.”

Working together in such a high stressed environment has brought those who dispatch together added Lawrence. “We aren’t only co-workers, we are a family.”

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_16830751_1619028941446159_6276389384304912454_n.jpg Emergency Communication Center dispatcher Christy White http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_17951598_10212797971524605_1587096732013096647_n.jpg Emergency Communication Center dispatcher Christy White

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.