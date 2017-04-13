Edward Jones ranks fifth as best companies to work for

Staff Report

Financial services firm Edward Jones ranks No. 5 on the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list in its 18th appearance on the prestigious list, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine.

The prestigious ranking of the top companies in the U.S. is based on employee ratings of their workplace culture, including the level of trust they feel toward leaders, the pride they take in their jobs and the camaraderie they experience with their colleagues.

According to the Great Place to Work, this year’s ranking companies continue to show that a high-trust culture fuels better business results. Great Place to Work research shows that list winners keep outperforming the stock market, beating industry rivals when it comes to talent retention and demonstrating higher levels of productivity than peers.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017, is headquartered in St. Louis. The Edward Jones website is located at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies To Work For List

To identify the 100 Best Companies to Work For, each year Fortune partners with Great Place to Work to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America. The ranking is based on feedback from more than 232,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified companies with more than 1,000 employees.

Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by creating a great place to work for employees – measured and ranked through our analysis of the results of our Trust Index survey and Culture Audit questionnaire.

Through the Trust Index, employees anonymously assess their workplace, including the honesty and quality of communication by managers, degree of support for employees’ personal and professional lives and the authenticity of relationships with colleagues. Results from the survey are highly reliable, having a 95% confidence level and a margin of error of 5% or less. Companies’ results on the Trust Index survey are compared to peer organizations of like size and complexity. The Culture Audit includes detailed questions about benefits, programs and practices.