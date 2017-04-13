McDaniel moving from RHS to central office

By OJ Stapleton

[email protected]

Russellville High School principal Kim McDaniel will be moving into the school district’s central office, it was announced this week.

Superintendent Leon Smith said on Wednesday that McDaniel has been named as the new Director of Pupil Personnel for the Russellville Independent School District. She takes over the role previously held by Claudia Crump, who retired in December of 2016.

“Mrs. McDaniel has worked in this district for 23 years and has done an outstanding job the past five years as the educational leader of Russellville Junior/Senior High School,” Smith said. “She will be a great addition to the Russellville central office staff. Her dedication to this school and community has been a notable asset in making this an impressive district.”

McDaniel was named the principal at RHS in April of 2012 when she replaced John Myers after he took a position in the central office.

The principal position was posted on Thursday, April 13 with the Kentucky Department of Education. The Russellville Jr./Sr. High School SBDM council and superintendent or designee will be hiring the next principal. Dr. Steven Moats, Chief Academic Officer, will be the superintendent designee to chair the SBDM council in the search for a new principal.

Next school year will see lot of new administrators. In addition to a new principal at the high school, there will also be a new principal at Stevenson Elementary. Lisa White moved to a job in the central office from that position earlier this year and her replacement is expected to be named soon.

Also, Smith will be retiring as superintendent in June. The search is already under way for his replacement. At the end of March, the Russellville superintendent screening committee announced that they had received 13 applications for the position. Of those, 11 are in state applicants and two out of state applicants.

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

File photo RHS principal Jennifer McDaniel has been the new Director of Pupil Personnel for the Russellville Independent School District. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_McDaniel.jpg File photo RHS principal Jennifer McDaniel has been the new Director of Pupil Personnel for the Russellville Independent School District.

By OJ Stapleton [email protected]

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

To contact OJ Stapleton, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.