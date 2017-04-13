Fiscal court discusses business

Director Ginger Lawrence of the Emergency Communications Center invited magistrates Tuesday to come to the ECC office and offer their appreciation to the dispatchers who work there. This week celebrates the men and women who work in National Public Safety Telecommunications jobs. Dispatchers are always there to answer the call, providing an indispensable service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Fiscal court members approved to enter into a contract with Combined Public Communications to set up kiosks in the county jail for the purpose of inmate communication. The company, who services over half the states correctional facilities, makes staying in touch easier for those who are incarcerated with their families. If a friend or family member is incarcerated in a correctional facility, it’s definitely a stressful time for everyone. CPC makes it a little easier and more cost-effective to stay in touch, they say. Kiosks will be set up in each cell that will link to a kiosk in the jail’s lobby. Calls will cost .20 cents per minute.

Population at the detention center is high on the county side, according to jailer Phil Gregory. Gregory reported 232 inmates at the center as of Tuesday morning. Out of that total, 91 are classified as county with 141 state. A state inmate is someone who has been through the judicial process and is serving out their sentence. A state inmate stay is paid for by the Commonwealth. A county inmate is someone who is awaiting process and their stay is paid for by the local tax base. Gregory may be moving out some of the state inmates to lower the total population even though state and county are kept separate.

“I am just the jailer. I cannot predict when the county inmate will be processed,” answered Gregory when asked by magistrate Jo Orange when he believed the county side would drop.

Scott Murphy will begin work on the wall surrounding the historic Logan County Courthouse. The second phase of the wall project includes reconstruction of the northern and western walls, including two sets of steps. Reconstruction of the southern and eastern walls have already been completed. Cost for finishing the project will be $144,813.

Acknowledging the annual budgets from the Logan County Extension Service, Mud River Conservancy and the Logan County Conservation District, judge executive Logan Chick noted Tuesday by acknowledging the budgets this was not setting the tax rates. The rates will come later in the year. Extension service agent Leann Martin presented her agency budget at Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting.

Annual bids were opened for the fiscal year 2017-2018. The bids included services for the county’s asphalt, stone, tires, cold mix, fuel and culverts. The fuel and tire bids were tabled pending further information sought by county attorney Joe Ross.

By Chris Cooper [email protected]

To contact Chris Cooper, email [email protected] or call 270-726-8394.

