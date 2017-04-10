UK men’s choir to perform at RHS

This Thursday the Russellville Arts Council will be presenting a special evening of song at the deGraffrenried Auditorium at Russellville High School.

The 85-man strong “University of Kentucky Men’s Chorale” will be performing starting at 7 p.m.

Under the leadership of Dr. Jeffery Johnson, the Men’s Chorale has grown into an outstanding national and international musical ensemble being featured in numerous choral festivals such as the prestigious 2015 American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Conference and at the 2016 Intercollegiate Men’s Choruses National Seminar. The group is presenting concerts across Kentucky and Tennessee with a wide ranging repertoire of choral masterpieces, spirituals, and contemporary favorites.

Included in the concert on April 13th will be the beat box accapella group called “The AcoUstiKats,” which were finalists on the hit NBC reality show “The Sing Off.”

This concert is free to all students from elementary through college, but there will be a modest admission charge of $5 at the door for adults.

“We appreciate the generous gift of sponsorship from Logan Aluminum and the Logan County Fiscal Court for their support of choral music in our schools and for this public concert,” said Larry Vaught of the Russellville Arts Council.

For more information, call 270-977-5823 or email [email protected]

Photos submitted The “University of Kentucky Men’s Chorale” will be performing Thursday at the deGraffrenried Auditorium at Russellville High School. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_UK-Mens-Chorale-large.jpg Photos submitted The “University of Kentucky Men’s Chorale” will be performing Thursday at the deGraffrenried Auditorium at Russellville High School. Dr. Jeffery Johnson http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_UK-Mens-Jeffery-Johnson.jpg Dr. Jeffery Johnson “The AcoUstiKats” were finalists on the hit NBC reality show “The Sing Off.” http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_UK-Mens-AcoUstiKats.jpg “The AcoUstiKats” were finalists on the hit NBC reality show “The Sing Off.”