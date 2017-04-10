RHS holds Operation Preparation

Operation Preparation is a joint effort of the Kentucky Department of Education and the Department of Workforce Development and provides a powerful opportunity for schools, students, parents, and communities to collaborate in the process of effective advising and assisting student to focus their attention on the importance of planning for their college and/or career.

This year, Russellville Junior/Senior High School’s Operation Preparation event occurred on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, from 8:15-11:45 at the school. During this event, approximately 156 students in the 8th and 10th grades visited and rotated through different career-cluster presentations that were designed to help our students become more career-focused and oriented. The goal was to help them to be mindful of potential careers when choosing courses and pathways during high school. We had nearly 40 community members, parents, alumni, and others who volunteered to spend the morning at RJSHS assisting our students. Mr. Brandon Blake, Assistant Principal, spoke during the opening session prior to the presentations beginning.

A list of representatives attending Operation Preparation follows: Chuck Rogers of Edward Jones; King Simpson of Logan County Library; Brooke Milam Phillips of Probation and Parole; Tracey Gilbert of First Southern National Bank; Tim Nugent, Pastor of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church; Chris McGinnis of WRUS; Shane Holinde of WBKO; Jaime Saul of Saul Portrait Design; Larry Vaught, Musician; Angie Kenner of Logan Aluminum; Kathy Thweatt along with Intern, Tabatha Vassey, of Barren River Health Department; Bethany Kinney, RJSHS School Nurse; Marie Gamble, Health Services; Greg, Mallory, and Warren Michael Whitson, Cattle Farmers; Leann Martin, Ag Agent at Logan County Extension Office; Michelle McCloughan and Sara Jennings, Instructional Coaches with the RIS Central Office; Chris Banotai, Dane Flinchum, Katie Laslie, Jesse Elizabeth Nugent, Amelia Smith, and Samuel Tegge, WKU Biology Graduate Students; GYSGT Matthew Anderson and Zoey Shockley with the US Marines; Erin E. Graham, Master Cosmetologist, and Dylan Brown with Me Time; Kasey Reynolds and Ashlee Keith with Public Services; Kim Reeves, with the EPB Smartnet; John Myers, Director of RIS transportation; Justin Pratt of Pratts’ Automotive; and Jennifer Gibbs with Lyons Company of Glasgow. Instrumental in planning this event are Principal, Kim McDaniel; Assistant Principal, Jennifer Myers; Guidance Counselor, Rex Booth; CED Director, Penni Nugent, Assistant Principal, Brandon Blake, Youth Services Director, Debbie Browder, and the RJSHS Ambassadors.

Thanks to all who have generously volunteered time to participate in this year’s very successful event.