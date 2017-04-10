Finding hope through caring

When people make bad decisions, sometimes those decisions can lead to a correctional facility. Unfortunately, part of the consequence of those bad decisions is judgment. Society tends to frown upon those who are incarcerated, despite their journey of rehabilitation. Those who are serving a sentence are most time forgotten about and stripped of any validity. However, most inmates will eventually be released back into society, hopefully to become a productive member and not repeat the behaviors that got them there in the first place. Part of that journey involves hope. According to Kristi Skipworth, showing hope through caring can make all the difference in the world for those who have none.

For the second year in a row, Skipworth is collecting donations for the Logan County Detention Center as part of the “Annual We Care Event.” The donations can be anything from religious reading material, hotel soaps, lotions, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, note pads, pencils, etc. What the jail doesn’t accept Skipworth donates to Barren Rover Area Safe Space (BRASS), and agency who also helps those who may feel hopelessness.

Skipworth began her crusade to show hope to those incarcerated because of a personal experience she had of hopelessness when her brother Gary died in 1993. “Gary was never in jail or in trouble,” said Skipworth. “But I know he had times of being in a dark place. I can only imagine those who are in jail feel that same sense of hopelessness.”

Skipworth said her brother’s death affected her in a way that she wanted to show those in this place of darkness that there is hope and people who care.

“Inmates are locked up for a reason, but some of them get past their problems or issues and succeed. Some don’t. I do this delivery on Gary’s birthday. It’s a way to give something in his memory and a way to change someone’s outlook on life.”

Skipworth plans to continue this mission every year in the month of April. She doesn’t want to focus on her brother’s death, but after loosing him try to make a difference for others and their families to never have to suffer from the loss of a family member or friend through loneliness and desperation. “That is a dangerous place to be,” said Skipworth. “I know I can’t change the world, but maybe we all can help someone along this journey.”

The items collected will be delivered on April 28th. If you would like to donate items to the Logan County Detention Center through Skipworth, you can bring them to her at the Logan County Justice Center in Russellville at the Circuit Court office, or she can come pick them up. You can contact Skipworth at 270-772-0603. Also, Skipworth will be including a card of encouragement with all donors names.

“There has been an amazing amount of support this year already,” Skipworth said.

