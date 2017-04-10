Final ambassador luncheon held

At the Central Office on Wednesday on March 22, Russellville Independent superintendent Leon Smith continued his series of Superintendent-Ambassador Luncheons and hosted the Russellville Junior/Senior High Ambassador Executive Council with a final luncheon.

He chose to take this time to discuss with them their ideas for current and future opportunities for the Russellville Junior Senior High School. Mr. Smith has always seen this opportunity as an avenue that allows students to grow and develop as student leaders. This final student input with Mr. Smith was considered valued among the students, and wasn’t held without some sentimentality and emotions being displayed.

The students stated Mr. Smith will be missed. After 8 years as Superintendent of Russellville Independent Schools, Leon Smith will finish out this school year and retire officially July 1, 2017.

Ambassadors attending were: Ma’leigha Stovall, Skyler Hale, Elly Myers, Addie Mosier, Cassidy Farwick, Gram Humphrey, Blaine Holley, Jaylyn McMurray, and Candice Barker. Guests of the Executive Council were: Luci Suiter, Emma McReynolds and Carleigh Phillips. Assistant Principal Brandon M. Blake is the Ambassador Sponsor.