Russellville schools closed due to sickness

The Russellville Independent school district announced it would be closed for the rest of this week on Wednesday afternoon because of widespread sickness in the schools.

At the start of the week, Stevenson Elementary was at 94 percent attendance and Russellville High School was at 88 percent.

“And as the week went on, it just kept going down,” said superintendent Leon Smith. “When you get below 90 percent attendance as a district, you’re not going to be showing any improvement and teachers are going to have to go be and reteach what they went over.”

Smith said that school will resume on Monday, Feb. 13 and is hopeful that the four-day break will provide an opportunity for students to recover from their illnesses.

Russellville is not alone as several other area school districts have also closed due to illness.

“I don’t know if it made my decision any easier, but it did provide dialog through other superintendents,” Smith said. “We had been in contact with each other and bouncing back and forth. In the end the decision was not that difficult. I told something that it was almost like looking out the window and seeing a foot of snow. You just know what you have to do.”

Logan County did not have any such issues with widespread sickness, however, and continues to be in school.

Superintendent Paul Mullins said that district-wide attendance has not fallen below 91.5 percent and some school saw attendance as high as 97 percent this week.

“Our schools are so spread out, that I think it might not affect us as much,” Mullins said. “So we’re not to the point to where we need to think about closing yet – but that doesn’t mean we won’t get there. It could hit us next week.”

To make up the one day already missed for snow and these two days due to illness, school will be in session for Russellville on the following dates:

February 17

March 17

April 14

“We are currently still scheduled to get out of school on Friday, May 19,” Smith said. “However, any additional days that we miss will be added to the end of the calendar which means we would have to start making our days up on Monday, May 22.”

Russellville also suspended all scheduled events on our campuses for the rest of the week. However, due to district and regional competition, the basketball teams will play at Todd County on Friday night and the swim team will travel to Owensboro for the regional competition.

Smith also said that the school custodial staff are working on making sure to do a deep clean of the buildings with plenty of antibacterial cleaner.

