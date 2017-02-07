Two in Russellville arrested for meth, marijuana

Two individuals were arrested on multiple drug charges Saturday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. at 630 Clara Drive In Russellville. Tiffany M. Hardesty, 35, and Jason D. Lyons, 39, were taken into custody after a search warrant was executed by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and the Russellville Police Department.

Upon searching the residence of 630 Clara Drive, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia throughout the home. A gun was also recovered.

Hardesty was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine 1st offense equal to or greater than two grams; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine 1st offense; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lyons was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine 2nd or greater offense equal to or greater than two grams; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine 1st offense; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Department of Community Based Services were called to the scene due to poor living conditions at the home.

The investigation is still ongoing by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. Additional charges are pending.