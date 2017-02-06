Russellville planning to have new superintendent by May

After contracting with Phil Eason, a consultant with the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA), the Russellville Independent School District’s Board of Education has begun the process of replacing retiring superintendent Leon Smith.

According to Eason, establishing a superintendent screening committee is the first step in the process and is an extremely important one at that.

“Kentucky Revised Statute 160.352 is very clear on how a screening committee shall be established, and who will serve on it,” said Eason. “This six member committee will receive all the applications and start the screening process. So by design, this statute essentially offers everyone in the School District an opportunity to be represented in the process.”

Eason said the committee is comprised of a cross section of the stakeholders of the district and will include the following individuals: two teachers, elected by the teachers; one board of education member, appointed by the board chairman; one principal, elected by the principals of the district; one parent, elected by the presidents of the parent-teacher organizations of the school district; and one classified employee, elected by the classified employees of the school district.

“Prior to appointing a new superintendent, the Board of Education will consider the finalists recommended by the screening committee,” said Eason. “However, the board is not required to appoint a superintendent from the committee’s recommended candidates. Ultimately, the board has the legal authority and responsibility to appoint the superintendent.”

If anyone in the community has any questions and /or would like to provide input as to the qualities needed of the next superintendent to lead the Russellville Schools contact Phil Eason at phil.eason@gmail.com or by calling 270-799-1256.

Eason also provided a rough timeline of what the process will look like.

The position was posted last week to officially solicit applications for the vacancy. Over the next couple of weeks, nominations and voting for the Screening Committee Membership will take place and the committee will be established around Feb. 23.

Applications will be due to the KSAS office on March 28. The screening committee will make recommendations to the school board on April 18 so that interviews can begin in May with the new superintendent being appointed by the middle of the month.

Eason said that all the dates on the timeline are flexibile except for the due date of applications and the date the screening committee is to make recommendations to the board.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 280-726-8394.

