RHS academic team wins district

In addition to hosting the District Governor’s Cup Academic Team Match Saturday, Jan. 28, the RHS Academic Team secured the overall championship title.

Mrs. Jennifer Rogers and Mrs. Donna Wilkerson reported the following results: First Place Winners: Phillip Wilkerson, Maleah Buckner, Will Mullen, Quick Recall; Second Places: Matthew Wilkerson, Ben Slack, Kyran Williams, Allison Sadler, Future Problem Solving Team; Third Place: Brennan Hughes; Fourth Place: Anna Shoulders; Fifth Places: Adam Williams, Kaylee Silvey.

Results are as follows:

Quick Recall

1 Russellville Ind. High School

2 Logan County High School

3 Franklin Simpson High School

Future Problem Solving

1 Franklin Simpson High School

2 Russellville Ind. High School

Mathematics

1 Tyler Eaton – Franklin Simpson High School

2 Jack Elliott – Franklin Simpson High School

3 Matt Edgar – Logan County High School

4 Caleb Cline – Logan County High School

5 Chaze Vinci – Franklin Simpson High School

Science

1 Phillip Wilkerson – Russellville Ind. High School

2 Matthew Wilkerson – Russellville Ind. High School

3 Matt Edgar – Logan County High School

4 Anna Shoulders – Russellville Ind. High School

5 Ryan Feckter – Franklin Simpson High School

Social Studies

1Tanner Morrow – Logan County High School

2 Ben Slack – Russellville Ind. High School

3 Brennan Hughes – Russellville Ind. High School

4 Jacob Brown – Franklin Simpson High School

5 Adam Williams – Russellville Ind. High School

Language Arts

1 Maleah Buckner – Russellville Ind. High School

2 Chaze Vinci – Franklin Simpson High School

3 Jack Elliott – Franklin Simpson High School

4 Brittany Runyon – Logan County High School

5 Mary Mayhugh – Logan County High School

Arts and Humanities

1 Will Mullen – Russellville Ind. High School

2 Kyran Williams – Russellville Ind. High School

3 Kenny Wayne Tuck – Franklin Simpson High School

4 JimBob Graves – Franklin Simpson High School

5 Bryson Hackney – Franklin Simpson High School

Composition

1 Taegan Strain – Franklin Simpson High School

2 Allison Sadler – Russellville Ind. High School

3 Bailey Buckner – Franklin Simpson High School

4 Sidney Spears – Franklin Simpson High School

5 Kaylee Silvey – Russellville Ind. High School

Hume Sportsmanship Award

Franklin Simpson High School

Overall Final Standings

1 Russellville Ind. High School (51points) 2 Franklin Simpson High School (47 points) 3 Logan County High School (21 points)

Congratulations to these students and good luck in the HIGH SCHOOL REGIONALS at Madisonville-North Hopkins: FPS/Written Composition will be on Monday, Feb. 13; Written Assessments/Quick Recall will be Saturday, Feb. 18. TIMES TBA regional competition to be held Feb. 18.