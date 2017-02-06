RHS Beta Club travels to Lexington for conference

The Russellville High School Senior BETA Club members traveled to Lexington last month, for the state BETA convention where according to Club Sponsor, Tonya Mullen, they fared well.

Fernanda Rodriguez placed first in Digital Art. Kristin Vanzant placed second in Sculpture. Dilishia Thomas, Madison Morrow, and Carleigh Phillips placed 5th in the Club Banner competition. Living Literature, Robotics, and Special Talent made an excellent showing as did those taking academic tests. Fernanda and Kristin now qualify to compete at the National Convention at Disney World this summer.

Ms. Tonya Mullen stated, I am very proud of the hard work and effort given by our outstanding young men and women. I am also grateful for the much needed assistance from our chaperones, Kelley Paul, Bro. Rodney Skipworth, and Jeremy Bivins. These men and women helped to make our students' experience a memorable one. Thank you, Ms. Mullen, as you and your students represent our school so well!