Russellville holds spelling bee

Russellville Junior High School held their second Annual Spelling Bee in the Library on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Mrs. Nancy Skipworth, Gifted and Talented Instructor, welcomed the crowd, explained the rules of the Spelling Bee, and introduced the contestants. Student participants were: Brinley Mason, Rachel Logan, Harley Ayers, John Carter Myers, Ian Payne, Addie Mosier, Chloe Bragg, and Macarius Hines. RJSHS Assistant Principal, Brandon Blake, was moderator, and the judges were Sandra Bollenbecker, Pat Kemp, Juli Link, and Breanna Shelton.

The Spelling Bee winners were: John Carter Myers, 1st place; Rachel Logan, 2nd; and Harley Ayers, 3rd. These students will advance to join Logan County for another Spelling Bee. Special thanks is expressed to Shannon Gipson, Trophies To Go, Debbie Browder, Melanie Manley, and the parents of the participants.