Logan County Grand Jury Indictments

The Logan County Grand Jury met in session on the 27th day of January, 2017 and returned into open court indictments against the following individuals:

Sherman M. Watkins-​​ Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm; Giving Peace Officer a False Name or Address; Promoting Contraband in the First Degree; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree-Methamphetamine, Greater than or Equal to Two Grams, First Offense; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, First Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Persistent Felon Offender in the First Degree

Sherman M. Watkins-​ Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree-Heroin, Greater than Two Grams but less than One Hundred Grams, First Offense; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Heroin, First Offense; Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the First Degree-Methamphetamine, First Offense; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, First Offense; 3 counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree-Drug Unspecified, Less Than 20 Dosage Units, First Offense; 3 counts of Third Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

Leonard D. Glenn Jr.- ​​Speeding 11MPH over Limit; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Cocaine, Third or Greater Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Ryan K. Robinson-​ First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Third or Greater Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess;

Joshua T. Boyd-​​ Burglary in the Third Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking Disposition-All Others-greater than $500, but less than $10,000

Robert E. Windham II-​ Driving Motor Vehicle while License Suspended for DUI, Aggravating Circumstances, Second Offense; Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, .085, Aggravating Circumstances, Second Offense; Resisting Arrest; 2 counts of Attempt Assault in the Third Degree P.O./Probation Officer-Identify; Fleeing/Evading Police in the First Degree; Possession of Handgun by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Marijuana; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Cocaine-, Second Offense; Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree; Persistent Felony Offender in the First Degree

Lisa M. Knight-​ Attempted/Obtained a Controlled Substance by Fraud, False Statement, Forgery, First Offense

Barbara T. Lawrence-​​ Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, .08, Fourth Offense; Second Degree Possession of Controlled Substance/Barbituate; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Controlled Substance Prescription not in Original Container, First Offense;

Zachery L. Reason-​ Rear License Not Illuminated; Giving Peace Officer a False Name or Address; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, First Offense; Theft of Motor Vehicle Registration Plate; No Expired Registration Plates; Custodial Interference

Miranda R. Brooks-​ Fleeing/Evading Police in the First Degree-Motor Vehicle; Operating Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, .08, First Offense; 4 counts of Disregarding a Stop Sign; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation; Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance, First

William R. Wilder-​ Theft-Receipt of Stolen Credit Card or Debit Card-One Card; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition-All Others, under $500; Persistent Felony Offender on the First Degree

Stephen P. Hunter-​ Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Disorderly Conduct, Second Degree; Unlawful Transaction with a Minor, Second Degree; Trafficking in Marijuana, less than 8 ounces, First Offense

Jo Beth Varble-​ First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, First Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Lincoln C. Schweizer-​ Public Intoxication Controlled Substance/Excludes Alcohol; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, First Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess

Michael A. Morris-​ Carrying Concealed Weapon; Receiving Stolen Property, Firearm; Tampering with Physical Evidence; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure to Notify Address Change to Department of Transportation

Jerry W. Dunn-​ First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, First Offense; Controlled Substance Prescription not on Original Container, First; Speeding 26MPH or Greater over Limit; Fleeing/Evading Police in the First Degree-Motor Vehicle; Wanton Endangerment in the First Degree-Police Officer; No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Passing; Improper Registration Plate; Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, .08, Aggravating Circumstances, First Offense; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, First Offense; Failure to Wear Seatbelts; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, Second Offense; Persistent Felony Offender in the Second Degree

Edward T. Lawrence– ​First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine, First Offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place First/Second

Jason J. Le Duc– ​Speeding 23MPH or Greater over Limit; First Degree Possession of Controlled Substance-Drug Unspecified, First Offense; Controlled Substance Prescription not in Original Container, First Offense; Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, .08, Aggravating Circumstances, Second Offense

Jacob T. Embry-​ Bail Jumping in the First Degree

The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.

Ms. Guiling and Mr. Crocker would like to take the time and thank the individuals serving on the Grand Jury and for their taking time from their busy schedules in order to perform their duties on the Grand Jury for the citizens of Logan County. The grand jurors’ employers are to be commended in allowing them to serve in this capacity.​

Note:

Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictment in open court to the Circuit Judge; they are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.