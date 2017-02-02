The Medical Center offers highly-advanced robotic arm technology

The Medical Center in Bowling Green has some exciting news that will affect numerous people, including those who live in Logan County. The Medical Center is the first in Southcentral Kentucky to offer partial knee replacement and total hip replacement procedures, performed using the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System marketed by Stryker. The Mako system is a surgeon-controlled robotic arm system that enables accurate alignment and placement of implants. The Medical Center is one of only three hospitals in Kentucky which have invested in the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System.

“Accuracy is key in planning and performing both partial knee and total hip procedures,” said Rasesh Desai, M.D., an orthopaedic surgeon with Medical Center Orthopaedics. “For a good outcome you need to align and position the implants just right. The Mako system enables surgeons to personalize partial knee and total hip arthroplasties to achieve optimal results at a level of accuracy and reproducibility previously unattainable with conventional instrumentation.”

The Mako System features a patient-specific visualization system and proprietary tactile robotic arm technology that is integrated with intelligent surgical instruments. It assists surgeons in pre-planning and in treating each patient uniquely and with consistently reproducible procedure.

For Dr. Sameer Badarudeen (M.D., M.P.H.), an orthopedic surgeon with Medical Center Orthopaedics, this technology is nothing short of amazing.

“This technology has many advantages,” said Dr. Badarudeen. “The robot will increase the position of how and where we place the implants. Where previously we only had our eyes to rely upon. Now, with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System, we can see ahead of time what we will need and can create a plan allowing precise accuracy.”

Once the created plan is entered into the robot, there is no deviating from that plan created by the physician. The robot also saves on important time when the patient is on the operating table. Before, physicians had to take the time to fit the implants, now with the new technology, this will all be done ahead of surgery.

“We will be able to choose the best implant and the best position for that implant before the surgery,” said Dr. Badarudeen.

The robot has an arm which will hold the surgical tools. The physician will guide the arm according to the plan created for each patient. The Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System will be able to offer feedback to the surgeon if needed.

The Medical Center began using this technology in November of 2016. Roy Clement was one of the first patients to undergo hip replacement using the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. Clement’s left hip was replaced with the robot assisted surgery on Dec 19. He had been in terrible constant pain. When he woke up from surgery he was pain free. He is 66-years-old and needed the surgery due to arthritis and wear that comes with aging. He is extremely pleased with the surgery. He is able to be back in the gym now.

During Mako Total Hip Replacement surgery, the Mako system provides visualization of the joint and biomechanical data to guide the bone preparation and implant positioning to match the pre-surgical plan. After first preparing the femur or thighbone, the surgeon uses the robotic arm to accurately ream and shape the acetabulum socket in the hip, and then implant the cup at the correct depth and orientation. The surgeon then implants the femoral implant. The Mako procedure offers the confidence of more accurate cup placement and accurate leg length restoration.

Hips are not the only body part that will benefit from the new technology. Knees will also be treated with the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System. Mako Partial Knee Replacement is a treatment option for adults living with early to mid-stage osteoarthritis that has not yet progressed to all three compartments of the knee. It is less invasive than traditional total knee surgery. A pre-surgical plan is created based on a CT scan of the patient’s own knee, and the surgeon uses the robotic arm during surgery to resurface the diseased portion of the knee, sparing healthy bone and surrounding tissue for a more natural feeling knee. An implant is then secured in the joint to allow the knee to move smoothly again.

“There is no need to replace the entire knee joint when the arthritis is only affecting a small portion of it,” said Dr. Badarudeen. “By doing a partial knee replacement instead of total knee replacement we are able to preserve a patient’s own ligaments and avoid cutting the rest of the joint which is unaffected by arthritis. Studies have shown that partial knee replacement when compared to total knee will help patients have improved outcomes especially ‘early return to activities’ and a more ‘natural’ feeling knee than a total knee replacement. By doing the partial knee replacement with the help of the MAKO robotic-arm assisted technology, we are able to place the implants with extreme precision and accuracy which is impossible to achieve by using regular handheld instruments. This will prolong the life of these implants and improve patient outcomes.”

Connie Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Med Center Health said, “We are proud to be the first to use this innovative technology in Southcentral Kentucky. It is part of our commitment to provide our community with the latest advances and the very best in orthopaedic care.”

New level of accuracy and reproducibility for partial knee and total hip replacement

