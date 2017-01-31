‘84 Cougars enter Hall of Fame

Kelly Phillips|NDL

On Friday, between games of a girl-boy doubleheader the entire 1984 Logan County High School boys’ basketball team was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. It encompassed 19 players, coaches and managers overall. Those inducted included Those to be inducted are players Fred Tisdale, Stacey Mason, Tim Viers, Karl Wayne Dawson, Tim Thomason, Gary Barker, John Tisdale, Henry Jones, Brent Hinton, Phillip Mallory, Warren Thomason, Keith Hines, and Todd Parker; coaches Gerald Sinclair, Barry Reed, David Billingsley and David Beckner; and managers Jimmy Cornelius and Danny Pendleton.