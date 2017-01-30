Logan Good Samaritan celebrating 20 years of service

A 20 year celebration has been scheduled to honor the impact Logan County Good Samaritan has had in our community over the past 20 years. The Open House Celebration will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, from 2-5 p.m. at 602 East Fourth Street in Russellville.

Logan County Good Samaritan, Inc. is a is a non-profit, non-denominational Christian benevolent ministry organization funded by participating churches in our area, private donations, and United Way. The non-profit strives to provide, upon proper evaluation, assistance of food, emergency housing, emergency transportation, or household necessities for residents of Logan County. Good Samaritan assists clients in locating the proper local and state agencies to meet their needs.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the lives of our clients. We research other agencies and programs that may be of assistance and refer clients to them,” said Denise McDonald, Executive Director of Logan County Good Samaritan. McDonald has been with Logan County’s Good Samaritan for 16 years.

Good Samaritan’s main objective is to provide emergency assistance for residents of Logan County. Encouraging clients to seek out and use available resources to help themselves change their situations is very important.

“Although we target the low-income population, we serve any individual needing assistance, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, or age,” McDonald said. The local Good Samaritan only serves Logan County residents. The exception to this is limited transient assistance for overnight lodging and food.

Logan County Good Samaritan, Inc. was organized in 1996 to meet a community need to have one central location for a person to receive emergency help through a community ministry. Previously there was no way to monitor services and no way to ensure that all persons would receive a fair amount of emergency service. The church secretary was often the person designated by the church to help persons who came to the church for financial assistance. Many times the secretary was limited in time, funds, and resources.

The Logan County Ministerial Association sponsored the initial organization to complete the legal aspects of forming Logan County Good Samaritan. They are no longer involved as a sponsor agency as the board is now fully incorporated. With the help of many local churches of various denominations, the agency was organized and incorporated in 1996. The governing body comes from churches in Logan County that provide financial support to Logan County Good Samaritan, Inc. Each church may have two voting members and one alternate-non-voting to attend monthly board meetings. This is to ensure fair representation regardless of the number in each congregation.

In February 1997, Logan County Good Samaritan opened its doors for clients. The organization began in a donated building of about 1,000 square feet. In 2002, it moved into its own building that contains two offices, a reception area and a storage/break room area. In 2003-2004, an additional storage room was built onto the building. It has grown from one part-time employee to one full-time and one part-time employee. Several part-time volunteers are used on a regular basis.

“Our client database now contains over 5300 different families and between 400 and 500 families are served each month,” said McDonald. “In the beginning, our major focus was on monetary needs such as rent and utilities. We continue to meet that need on a much larger scale. We have also added a food pantry and we are the distributor for the USDA Commodities (TEFAP) and Senior Box (CSFP) programs in Logan County. We currently distribute between 21,000 and 22,000 pounds of food each month. We continue to assist our clientele through referrals to other programs and services available. With God’s blessings we continue to grow and expand each year.”

Photo by Chris Cooper Logan County Good Samaritan to celebrate 20 years serving the needs of the community. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_16387217_10212089624016360_5687257906374089089_n.jpg Photo by Chris Cooper Logan County Good Samaritan to celebrate 20 years serving the needs of the community.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.