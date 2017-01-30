RIS takes first steps in superintendent search

The Russellville Independent School Board has taken the first steps toward finding a replacement for retiring superintendent Leon Smith.

At the regular January meeting, the board hired Phil Eason of the Kentucky Association of School Administrators to help facilitate the hiring process.

“He led the superintendent search when I was hired,” Smith said. “They wanted to secure him again because they were comfortable with the way he conducted it then.”

Smith said that he would not be a part of the hiring process.

“I don’t want to influence their decision since,” he said.

Eason will next meet with many of the stakeholders in the school system – including principals, KEA representatives, PTA representatives and others.

Smith will continue working through the end of June.

“I commit to you that I will work tirelessly the next six months to prepare for the next superintendent and I will continue to work hard to make this a very successful school year as well as prepare for the 2017-2018,” he said. “I want to thank each of your for you hard work and your love for our children. Russellville is a great place to work! I believe the future is very bright for this school district! May God continue to bless this district; it will always have a big place in my heart!”

Before coming to Russellville, Smith had 25 years experience in education and was serving as principal of Washington County High School in Springfield. He had also taught at the middle school level, served as a guidance counselor and worked at central office in supervisory positions for 11 years.

Smith said that he announced his retirement six months ahead of time in order to allow the board ample opportunity to find his replacement.

“That was my intent by announcing it in December,” Smith said. “It’s going to be my recommendation to them that they have someone in place by mid to late May so that the transition can be smooth.”

Leon Smith http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LeonSmith.jpg Leon Smith

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

