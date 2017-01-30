RHS band performs at store opening

The Russellville High School Panther Band was invited to perform at the Grand Opening of Ruler Foods on Thursday, January 19.

They performed several selections as the crowd gathered and played the National Anthem preceding the cutting of the ribbon. Many comments were overheard stating how good it was to see the band participating and how well they sounded.

The following students were involved: Zach Baker, Olivia Bollenbecker, Sharay Booze, Noah Brown, Cole Celsor, Amariah Christie, Cecily Christie, Austin Coursey, Sam Cundiff, Rayana Day, Haley Elliott, Brendan Farlee, Ashlee Gilbert, Skyler Hale, Dakota Hamilton, Jayden Hammer, Katie Ray Holloman, Brennan Hughes, Kaleigh Hughes, Madison Hyams, Brandon Johns, Carson Kash, Brett Kinser, Logan Long, Emma McReynolds, Hunter Moneypenny, Jocelynn Morris, Laura Mullen, Will Mullen, Shayla Oberhausen, Lillibeth Pacheco, Tony Pacheco, Katie Paul, Ethan Paul, Dillon Porter, July Ramirez, Jackson Rust, Rian Saul, Kaylee Silvey, Ma’Leigha Stovall, Allison Tatum, Myduyen Tran, James Waller, Brandy West, Lucy Wilkinson, Adam Williams, Kyran Williams and Mark Wynn. The Panther Band is under the Direction of Brian E. Brown.