Auburn academic team shines

Congratulations to the Auburn Middle School Academic Team on their multiple wins over the weekend at District Governor’s Cup in Franklin against Adairville Middle School, South Warren Middle School, and Franklin-Simpson Middle School!

Auburn’s accomplishments include:

Overall 2nd Place, District Governor’s Cup

Quick Recall Tournament: 1st place, after an undefeated sweep in the double-elimination tournament!

Arts and Humanities: 1st place, Henry Ham; 3rd place Laren Hines; 5th place, Lindsey Brinkley

Composition: 2nd place, Kellie Proctor; 5th place, Laren Hines

Language Arts: 4th place, Jesse Buchanon

Math: 3rd place, Kellie Proctor; 4th place, Hope Cassetty

Social Studies: 5th place, Calloway Bills

Science: 2nd place, Henry Ham; 5th place, Jacob Jackson

The Quick Recall Team and all individual students placed advance to Regional District Governor’s Cup competition on Feb 4 at Olmstead School.

The academic team is coached by Mrs. Lara Bills and Mrs. Shannon Wethington.

Team members include Clacy White, Laren Hines, Jacob Jackson, Austin Haley, Kellie Proctor, Hope Cassetty, Calloway Bills, Lindsey Brinkley, Brianna Brooks, Henry Ham and Jesse Buchanon.