USDA Farm Service Agency offers text alerts to Logan County producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced that farmers now can receive notifications from their FSA county office through text messages on their cell phone.

In addition to the free FSA GovDelivery email news, customers now can choose to receive text message alerts from their county office, These text messages inform producers of important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events, and updates.

Whether producers are in the field, on a tractor or even on horseback, this service will enable FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go.

Producers can text KYLogan to FSANOW (372-669) to subscribe to text message alerts from Logan County. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.

To receive GovDelivery email notifications, subscribe online at www.fsa.usda.gov/subscribe or contact the Logan County FSA office for subscription assistance. Producers can establish subscriber preferences by choosing to receive federal farm program information by topic, by state or by county. Producers can select as many subscriber options as they want, which allows producers who farm in multiple counties or across state lines to receive updates from each county in which they operate or have an interest.

Please contact your local FSA office at (270) 726-3006 if you have questions regarding FSA’s electronic news service or new text message option.