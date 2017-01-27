Pursuit leads to stolen vehicle recoveries and two arrests

Morgantown, KY (January 24, 2017)- Kentucky State Police Sergeant Chris McKee with the Driver’s Testing Branch was traveling southbound on the William Natcher Parkway in Butler County today at approx. 8:00 am when he observed a vehicle approach him from the rear driving recklessly at a high rate of speed. He then attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled leading into the limits of Morgantown. At this time Sergeant McKee lost sight of the suspect but within moments, with the help of a bystander, the vehicle was located at the end of Old River Road. The suspect had struck a concrete barrier at the boat ramp and landed in the Green River where he then fled on foot.

With the assistance of KSP Canine, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Morgantown Police Department and KY Fish and Wildlife, the subject was located when the canine alerted to his location. The suspect entered the Green River in an attempt to avoid the canine and apprehension when officers went into the river and placed him into custody.

Through investigation the subject was identified as 31 year old John B. Moody of Nashville, TN. Moody was entered wanted in the state of Mississippi for a drug related charge and Probation Violation. The vehicle he was operating, a 2012 Lexus SUV, was also entered stolen from the state of Tennessee.

Moody was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and will be lodged in the Butler County Jail upon release and charged with:

Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00 or More

Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

Reckless Driving

Resisting Arrest

Warrants from Mississippi

Also, at the time officers were attempting to locate Moody, a female, later identified as 28 year old Jenny L. Holliman of Southhaven, MS, called Butler County Dispatch requesting assistance and reporting a crime. The female made three separate calls to dispatch, where it was later determined when she was located, that it was in an attempt to pull officers from the area and keep them from locating Mr. Moody. It was also discovered that the vehicle, a 2011 Toyota passenger car, was entered stolen from Mississippi. Ms. Holliman was arrested by Deputy Trey Flener of the Butler County Sheriff’s Department where she was lodged in the Butler County Jail and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $10,000.00 or More and Falsely Reporting an Incident. The investigation in regards to Holliman is being conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Sergeant Chris McKee. He was assisted on the scene by other Troopers of KSP Post 3, Butler County Sheriff’s Department, Morgantown Police Department, KY Fish and Wildlife, Morgantown Fire Department, and Butler County EMS. No other details are available for release at this time.