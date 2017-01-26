Tourism offers new pad maps of Logan County

The Logan County Tourist & Convention is proud to present the new Logan County Map Pads. This project began months ago when vice chairman and hotel owner Peter Patel expressed a need to have an easier way to direct visitors to locations in Logan County. These map pads feature the food establishments, attractions/things to do AND shopping establishments all around the county.

The new map pads were paid for by proceeds from the new Logan County Maps that were produced by Logan County Tourism last year as well as by business sponsors. The new map pads would not have been possible were it not for the support from the following businesses: Econo Lodge, Quality Inn, USA Supply Rental, Inc., Roy’s BBQ, Carriage House Vineyards, Slyfoni’s Pizza, The Shoppe On The Square, South Union Shaker Village, Russellville Donuts and Ski Daddy’s.

“Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission exists to help promote Logan County,” said Dee Dee Brown, Office Manager at the Tourism Commission. “We seek new ways to draw in visitors and guests to come and spend the night in Logan County. Visitors not only give business to our local hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts and rentals but our restaurants, attractions and shopping establishments as well.”

The map pads are available for any local businesses to pick up at the Logan County Tourism Office on the first floor of the Historic Old Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th Street in Russellville. You can also get one at the News-Democrat & Leader on the Public Square in Russellville. For more information call Brown at 270-726-1678.

The next projects coming up for Logan County Tourism includes producing new Logan County Brochures that will be distributed around the state of Kentucky, as well as reproductions of the Historic Walking Tour of Russellville, Kentucky Brochures.

New map pad of Logan County. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_rsz_16174723_10212052889858029_5585116399100332665_n.jpg New map pad of Logan County.

By Chrios Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.