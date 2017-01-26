Pregnancy Center seeks volunteers

Life Choice Pregnancy Center will be hosting training for all volunteers Feb. 6 through Feb. 11 (no training on Wednesday). Each night doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a light meal and then training from 6- 9 p.m. at Post Oak Baptist Church, 900 Bluegrass Ave. in Russellville.

“God continues to move and He has opened an opportunity for our training to happen sooner than even we expected,” said Barry Raley, pastor at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn.

The training is a requirement for Life Choice affiliation with Care Net. It will be invaluable to the missions overall success for doing Kingdom work with excellence, said Raley.

All volunteers need to go to lifechoiceky.org and register for the training. By registering you are completely affirming the mission’s statement of faith. If you are interested in being a Peer-To-Peer Counselor for Life Choice you will be asked to complete an application at the end of the training. This is the first step in the counselor screening process. If you would like to make a donation during the week to offset the costs of your training material the mission would greatly appreciate it.

Life Choice Pregnancy Center will be based in Logan County, but will reach out to Simpson and Todd Counties as well, who do not have pregnancy centers. The center will be a place for pregnant women who feel they have no where to turn. A non-denominational faith based place where they can go to receive help through counseling, pregnancy testing, ministry and adoption referral. A place where they would feel supported, not judged. A place where they could receive assistance before and after having their babies.

A board of directors governs the center, and there are several committees, a full-time director, and a volunteer base to help those in need. Fundraising projects have been completed and there are more to come. Community partners are being gathered, as well as support from business and industry.

I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy children may live … DEUT. 30:19

Please feel free to contact Raley with your questions at 270-799-6800 or email him at barry@nfbcauburn.org.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.