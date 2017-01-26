Local man reminds of Jesus in a time of turmoil

Jamie Farlee doesn’t want money. He’s braving the cold Thursday morning in the parking lot of Five Star in Russellville because he wants to share the love of Jesus Christ. For Farlee, a son of a Methodist preacher, planting the seed is what Christians are commanded to do.

“With all the bad that is going on in the world today and all the protesting, I wanted to remind people the love we have in Jesus,” said Farlee, who is a Russellville High School graduate. “There is just too much negative and not enough positive being spread.”

Farlee said if he can reap but one person sitting outside on the back of his pickup truck, then it’s all been worth it.

“I’ve been wondering if they (gesturing toward the Five Star behind him) would tell me to leave. But so far they haven’t,” said Farlee, who will stay awhile if he is allowed.

On one side of Farlee’s sign reads, “It’s all good, just praising the Lord.” The other side, which he says he switches to to remind people why he’s there, says he’s not asking for money, Jesus has already paid the price.

Photo by Chris Cooper Jamie Farlee spreads the love of Jesus in a parking lot in Russellville. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_1563.jpg Photo by Chris Cooper Jamie Farlee spreads the love of Jesus in a parking lot in Russellville.

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

