Friends Book Sale this weekend at library

If your are looking for a good book to snuggle up to as the temperatures begin to drop, visit the Logan County Public Library over the weekend and you can purchase one or one-dozen during the Friends of the Library Book Sale. The sale, which is held every year, began Thursday, Jan. 26 and will go through Saturday, Jan. 28.

Bobbie Jean Burnett, a Friend of the Library, says hundreds of books will be offered at really great prices. On Thursday all hardback books sold for $1, with paperbacks going for .50. On Friday it’s half-off day, and wrapping up on Saturday is a $1 for what you can fit in a Wal-Mart sack. There will also be audio books for sale for $2 each and some select magazines.

This is Bobbie Jean’s second year being involved in the Friends of the Library.

“I think this is wonderful,” said Burnett. “What the Friends do, and all the various programs they help with. I am proud to be a part.” Friends of the Library is an active group that has had numerous volunteers throughout several years.

The Logan County Friends of the Library was officially established as a group in 1968 with Mary Lou McEndre as the first president. The group is officially recognized as a non-profit group. Over the years the group has provided book review programs, as well as authors and other speakers to enhance library programming. Equipment and furnishings, such as a microfilm reader have been purchased by the group. Support for the Summer Reading Program and other children’s programs have all been funded through the annual dues and fundraisers of the group. The Friends hold their annual book sale every January and the popular flower sale prior to Mother’s Day. The Friends was recognized by Libraries United, a division of the American Library Association, with an award of $250 for their efforts in celebrating National Friends of the Library Week.

Judy Wilcutt has been a Friend of the Library for over 25 years, and she believes Logan County doesn’t really understand the jewel they have in the Logan County Public Library.

“Our library is wonderful,” said Wilcutt. “I don’t think people realize what we have here. We get visitors from out of state who come in and say how lucky we are to have such wonderful library in a town this size.”

Wilcutt went on to talk about the many programs the library has and how great of a resource it is to the community.

“If you want a certain book and the Logan County Library doesn’t have it, there is a network between libraries where it can be ordered,” Wilcutt said. “There is a room at the library for records of all kinds concerning our community. Mrs. Evelyn Richardson has assured our past is recorded for future generations.”

The Friends of the Library help out in the many programs offered at the library. They are active in the Summer Reading Program that draws in hundreds of children. According to King Simpson, Director for the Logan County Public Library, the Friends are an intricate part of the library’s success.

“The friends are a great advocate for the library. Any initiative the library begins, the Friends are there to help if needed. They are a asset to not only the library, but our community as well,” Simpson said.

Bonnie Smith serves as president of the Logan County Friends of the Library. There are several members who also volunteer their time.

The book sale will be held at the Logan County Public Library on Friday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

