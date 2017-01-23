Stevenson students recognized

Stevenson Elementary students were recognized for their significant gains in reading progress on Tuesday, January 17, at the Central Office of Russellville Independent Schools during the monthly Board of Education meeting. These students have been enrolled in comprehensive reading intervention programs known as Read 180 and System 44.

The programs use a blended learning model and leverages adaptive technology to individualize instruction for students. There were five students that exited the System 44 program in December, and eleven students that exited the Read 180 program. These students worked diligently the first five months of school and made above average gains in reading progress.

Students present and recognized were Adam Riley, Bryleanna Fuston, Mariah Means, Akiah Bell, Talon Strattonand Alexis Runyon.