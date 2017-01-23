Sparks joins Russellville school board

Russellville Independent Schools received notification from Commissioner Stephen Pruitt on Monday, December 12, 2016, that Mr. Joseph Sparks had been appointed to fill the vacant board position created by the death of Mr. David Corbin.

The appointment was effective January 1, 2017, and Sparks was sworn in on January 5, 2017, to serve as the board member to complete the term of David Corbin until 2018.

Mr. Sparks was born and raised in southeastern Illinois. He graduated from Brescia University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. After spending 42 years in the aluminum industry, he retired from Logan Aluminum in 2008. Mr. Sparks has lived in Russellville for the past 34 years, and is married to Darla Sparks, retired Russellville High School Guidance Secretary. Mr. and Mrs. Sparks have been married for 50 years.

They have one son, Jason, and one grandson, Jayce, who is currently in the 4th grade at Stevenson Elementary. Mr. Sparks states he is excited to be a member of the Russellville Board of Education and eager to serve the citizens of this District. His first official Board Meeting began Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Superintendent, Mr. Leon Smith, says, “We welcome Mr. Sparks to the board as we work together to serve our students!”