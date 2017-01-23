Ruler Foods opens in Russellville

The Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of Ruler Foods in Russellville drew hundreds of shoppers Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of Kroger, is a warehouse store grocery chain in the United States. It is a no-frills grocery store where 80 percent of the offerings are Kroger Brand. The customers bag their own groceries at the checkout, and rent shopping carts for 25 cents, which is then returned when the cart is replaced. This cuts down on the number of employees needed at each store.

Ruler Foods resembles hard discounters like Aldi, according to Russellville Manager Tim Poole. The company incorporates similar strategies to reduce costs and increase efficiency such as the coin-released shopping carts, a limited assortment of private label products displayed in their shipping cases, and no service departments like butchers, delis, bakeries, gasoline or pharmacy. Shoppers must provide their own bags or buy them at checkout.

“I am very excited to share this new store with the community of Russellville and Logan County,” said Poole. Poole has a lengthy background in the retail grocery business. He has severed as manager at Save-A-Lot and Priceless IGA in Russellville.

