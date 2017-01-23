Posted on by

Olmstead, Chandlers top district academic team competition


Olmstead School won the overall title at the annual academic middle school district championship over the weekend. Chandlers finished second, Russellville was third and Lewisburg was fourth.

In the quick recall competition, Olmstead finished first, Chandlers was second and Russellville was third.

Russellville and Chandlers tied for first in the future problem solving competition.

In mathematics, Mathew Robertson from Chandlers was first, Harley Robertson from Olmstead was second and Luke Skipworth from Russellville was third. James Wheeler from Lewisburg was fourth and Zack Matthews from Chandlers was fifth.

In science Emily Oliver from Olmstead finished first. Dusty Thomas of Lewisburg was second, Luke Skipworth from Russellville was third, James Wheeler from Lewisburg was fourth and David Thomason from Chandlers was fifth.

Kendal Deen from Chandlers won the social studies competition. Price Violette from Olmstead was second, Joshua Bracken from Chandlers and Neil Coursey from Lewisburg tied for third and Emma Gwynette from Russellville was fifth.

In language arts, Erin Kemp from Olmstead placed first overall. Jennifer Wilkerson from Russellville was second, Karlee Elrod from Russellville was third, Brianna Meyer from Chandlers was fourth and David Thomason from Chandlers and Blake Wood from Olmstead tied for fifth.

Erin Kemp also placed first in arts and humanities. Price Violette from Olmstead was second, Alyssa Kennedy from Lewisburg was third, Schon Crawford from Chandlers was fourth and Brock Repsher from Lewisburg was fifth.

In written composition, Jennifer Wilkerson from Russellville and Kinsey Hayes from Olmstead shared first place honors. Ali Atkinson from Olmstead was third, Graciann Beard from Russellville was fourth and Madison Forrest from Lewisburg was fifth.

Chandlers and Lewisburg also split the Hume Sportsmanship Award.

