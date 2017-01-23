Shakertown Revisited to be held at deGraffenried Auditorium

Due to the generosity of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, the Russellville Arts Council, and Shakertown Revisited, Inc., a revival of the popular musical drama “Shakertown Revisited” will be held this summer, June 29th, 30th, and July 1st at the spacious deGraffenried Auditorium at Russellville High School.

Currently director Larry Vaught is working on a fresh edition of the script using Ruth Morris’ arrangements of the Shaker Community as well as incorporating additional tunes which were composed at South Union for transition music for scenes. Steve Samson (a “Shakertown Revisited” alumnus) will serve as music director for the ensemble.

Auditions are to be held around the second week of May both in Logan County and on the campus of Western Kentucky University. Vaught would love to have the community of alumnus to come out and be a part of the ensemble, or be in the audience as they recognize past performers before each performance.

“We are hopeful that with this production we will restart a great tradition of quality drama each summer in Logan County that many will be able to come and enjoy,” said Vaught. “Thanks for the drama pioneers who made this unique story come to life and touched us greatly. It is our opportunity to pass that story to a new generation to enjoy.”