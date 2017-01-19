Parent literacy group holds first meeting

In November, Mrs. Lisa White, with her vast knowledge of this community, our students, and their families, assumed the position of Literacy Community Coordinator with Russellville READs.

She has taken on this role with gusto. In the RIS Tech Building on Thursday, January 5, 2017, Mrs. White hosted her first of two such sessions with the Russellville READs Literacy Parent Focus group. This group met to gain insight of literacy needs within our community. The parents of students from preschool to high school were invited to attend. Dr. Stacy Leggett, Grant Evaluator, led the group discussion asking parents about their reading interests, their students’ interests, and any barriers to literacy they were aware of within our community.

Further discussion was centered upon extending school library hours; the possibility of where the best locations in our community would be to host our literacy events; and where our Bookmobile can possibly interact with the most children.

Due to inclement weather, the second Parent Focus group will be rescheduled with a date projected for the end of January.