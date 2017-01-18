Russellville adds teachers for second semester

Due to an increased enrollment this year at Russellville High School, some of the class sizes have definitely grown.

As a result of this, RIS Board Members and superintendent Leon Smith recognized the need to add additional teaching positions to the allocations for the second semester.

With this approval, this will allow the middle school teams to be comprised of four teachers once again, and teachers will not have to be shared between grade levels to cover classes. All grade levels will have four, 80-minute blocks of classes— math, language arts, science, and social studies. Once again, students will be allowed to receive additional help in both math and reading on a daily basis. The school system is extremely excited to be able to re-establish this schedule for our middle school students.

Therefore, RJSHS has hired Ms. Meghan Basham to be the middle school science teacher and Mr. Douglas Binkley to be the middle school math teacher. Ms. Basham is a graduate of Greenwood High School and Western Kentucky University. She has been a team member in the Allen and Warren County Public School Districts. Mr. Binkley is a graduate of Logan County High School, Cumberland University, and Tennessee State University. He has taught in Logan County High School since 2011.

In addition, SES Principal, Robin Cornelius, reported that Mr. Cameron Kisselbaugh has accepted a second grade teaching position at Stevenson Elementary. Mr. Kisselbaugh is a native of Russellville and a graduate of Russellville High School and University of Kentucky. He joins us with teaching experience as a second grade teacher in Christian County. Please join us in welcoming Ms. Megan Basham, Mr. Douglas Binkley, and Mr. Cameron Kisselbaugh to our Russellville Independent School family.