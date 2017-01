Both Adairville and Auburn are officially wet, according to Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper. Special elections were held in each city today Tuesday, Jan. 17 to decide if alcohol can be sold in the city limits of each city.

Adairville

Precinct B 101 (31 yes) (15 no)

Precinct B 102 (77 yes) (19 no)

Auburn

Precinct E 102 (75 yes) (35 no)

Precinct E 103 (91 yes) (48 no)

By Chris Cooper ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact Chris Cooper, email ccooper@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

