Cundiff inducted into RHS Hall of Fame

The Russellville Alumni Athletic Association held its 12th Annual Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony recently during a home basketball game.

The reception began at 6 in the RJSHS cafeteria, and between the two games, Mr. John Brett Reynolds welcomed back former coaches, teammates, classmates, family, and friends and introduced the newest member of our 2017 Hall of Fame.

There is no doubt this year’s honoree merits being honored and represents the epitome of true leadership as an athlete, alumni, and friend to everyone associated with the Russellville Independent School system. Mr. Nelson Cundiff, RHS Class of 1987, was a member of the RHS Track Team in 1984-1985. As a freshman and sophomore, he made it to Sub-State in the 800 meter, 1mile, 2 mile, and the Mile Relay. In 1986-87, Mr. Cundiff was on the Panther District Champs Baseball Team with Coach Lou Kendall. He played shortstop for his 25-11 team and also hit .280. He had 3 hits against Monroe County in the Regional Tournament with the Panthers being Regional Semi-Finalist in 1987. Mr. Cundiff was a three-sport player and was All-District basketball in 1986-87, leading the Panthers to two District Titles. He scored 29 points in the 1987 District Tournament over Logan County and was First Team All-South-Central KY in 1987. Mr. Cundiff scored 1,010 career points, had 470 rebounds, 221 assists, and 115 steals. He has been the only Panther named 4th Region Player of the Year in 1987. After he graduated, he signed with Lindsey Wilson College, scoring over 900 points and is that schools’ All-Time Leader in rebounds.

Mr. Cundiff has coached at Auburn Middle School, Todd County Central High School, Nelson County, Mercer County, Franklin-Simpson, and is currently Head Coach at South Warren High School. The surprise of the evening, however, was the announcement for Greg Owens to report to center court! Athletic Director, Coach Calvin Head; RJSHS Principal, Mrs. Kim McDaniel; and Superintendent, Mr. Leon Smith, joined Mr. Owens as he was recognized for his tireless efforts, support, and dedication to the Russellville Athletic Department and Russellville Independent Schools. Greg Owens is a RHS alumni, Class of 1973, and has spent many years as a coach of basketball, baseball, golf, and football.

He continues to support the entire Athletic Department. Mr. Owens, many times dubbed, “Mr. Panther himself”, has been instrumental with his work in the “R Club” for 3 years and the Russellville Athletic Hall of Fame for 12 years. He has spent countless hours of transporting all of our athletic teams to many athletic events, ensuring that they arrive safely and promptly. Greg Owens was presented the Distinguished Service Award in appreciation of his many years of dedicated service, devotion, and commitment to the RJSHS Athletic Department. RIS would like to express thanks to the following for all their involvement, contributions, and support in making tonight such a great success: First Southern National Bank; Brother’s Restaurant; The Russellville Alumni Association; The “R Club”; Superintendent, Mr. Leon Smith; Russellville Independent Board of Education; RJSHS Principal, Mrs. Kim McDaniel; RJSHS Athletic Director, Mr. Calvin Head; and Mr. Jim Turner. Once again, congratulations to both Mr. Nelson Cundiff and Mr. Greg Owens.