Vehicle crash sends one to hospital

The Auburn Police Department received a report of a collision with injuries involving a vehicle which had overturned Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. When the Auburn Police arrived, they noticed a 2000 Chevy pickup truck, driven by Christopher O. Gardner, 36, of Russellville.

The vehicle was reported to have been traveling west bound when it began to hydroplane on the wet roadway and left the road. As the vehicle entered the grass medium, Gardner steered in an attempt to regain control, but the vehicle began to flip and overturn with its final resting place in the medium facing north.

The passenger, Ashley A. Tsosie, 26, of Russellville, who was not restrained by a seat belt, was removed from the vehicle by the Auburn Fire Department and Logan County EMS. Tsosie was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital complaining of neck and back injuries. She was treated and released.

The Auburn Police Department was also assisted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.