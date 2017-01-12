Second phase of courthouse wall restructure out to bid

Plans for the second phase of restoring the wall that surrounds the historic Logan County Courthouse is underway and plans are being put out for bid to replace the north and western walls. This will wrap up the project that began with the north and east walls last year, which cost $115,500.

Scott Randolf, of Kenner and Randolph, showed magistrates plans for the next phase at the Tuesday, Jan. 10 fiscal court meeting. The court looked over the plans, made a few changes, and approved to put the project out for bid. The north and west walls are behind the sheriff’s department and along 3rd Street. They will be constructed like the south and west walls, except will not have the iron fencing on the top.

In 2015, members of the Logan County Fiscal Court voted to demolish the retaining wall on the east and south side of the historic Logan County Courthouse and rebuild a similar one. A large portion of the wall had been deteriorating and crumbling for some time and there was concern for the safety of those passing by. The wall is made of brick mixed with mortar. Parts of the wall were as old as the courthouse itself.

“We want to make sure the west and north sides are done exactly like the others,” said magistrate Thomas Bouldin.

The Logan County Courthouse was built in 1904, this is Logan’s third courthouse. The courthouse has undergone many restorations and expansions since it was originally built. Court first met in 1793 in a two-story log structure known as the Cedar House. From 1822 through the late 1800’s the courthouse was located in the middle of Park Square.

When the Justice Center was built across the street, the judicial branches moved, leaving the judge executive’s office, child support and tourism behind. Leaving with the judges was the funding given each year to maintain the courthouse by the Administrative Office of the Courts. That funding now goes to the Justice Center and the county must maintain the historic courthouse from it own accounts.

