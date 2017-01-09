Auburn to choose first of two council members

Four members of the Auburn City Council will vote to fill one of its two empty seats Monday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. This is the first time in a long time the City of Auburn hasn’t had enough candidates to have a full slate of six representatives. The two council seats were left after the election in November 2016.

According to Kentucky Statute 83A.040- If one or more vacancies on a legislative body occur in a way that one or more members remain seated, the remaining members shall within 30 days fill the vacancies one at a time, giving each new appointee reasonable notice of his selection as will enable him to meet and act with the remaining members in making further appointments until all vacancies are filled. If vacancies occur in a way that all seats become vacant, the Governor shall appoint qualified persons to fill the vacancies sufficient to constitute a quorum.

The current Auburn Council consists of Rex Evans, Bobby Price, Steve Montgomery and Claude Tisdale.

There have been five individuals who have made it known to Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes they would be willing to serve. The names appeared on the bottom of Decembers meeting agenda. Thelma Cottrell, Michael Elliott, Tamme Gregory, Ricky Heflin and Ricky Woodward have all shown interest.

It is the seated council’s sole responsibility to decide among themselves who will be appropriate to serve the citizens of Auburn in this instance. When someone is selected Monday, Jan. 9, they and the four remaining council members will then take up and vote someone to serve in the second vacancy at the Feb. 13 meeting of the city council.

“It is a very strict procedure covered by Statute,” said Mayor Hughes. “We had to wait until January because we cannot technically fill a vacancy until we had one, or in this instance two.”

Hughes said he knows there was a time this has happened in Auburn, but it has been so long ago. The mayor said all five citizens who approached him about serving were all great candidates and feels confident the city will be just fine with the council that will serve.

