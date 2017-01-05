Trial date set for Posey murder case

A trail date has been set for April 3, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. in the Logan County Circuit Court for Greg “Jap” Posey. Posey is charged with killing Patrick “PJ”Gilbert July 24, 2016, and being in possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Gail Guiling, who will be prosecuting the case, Posey has until March 30 to enter another plea if he so chooses. Posey has plead not guilty thus far and was appointed a public defender.

Circuit Judge Tyler Gill will not be hearing the case as he has recused himself from presiding as judge in any future trial involving Posey. Gill, who will most likely be called as a witness, cited a conversation he had with Posey a few months before the murder according to court records.

Posey was was arraigned in district court Thursday, July 28, 2016, the day he was arrested for shooting and killing Gilbert. Gilbert was found shot multiple times July 24 on Edwards Street in Russellville, which sparked the search for Posey soon after as a person of interest. Posey came into the Russellville Police Department on his own for questioning. After interviewing him, he was taken into custody and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. Posey is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Posey has a lengthy arrest record for drug trafficking charges and has served time in the state penitentiary for federal crimes. According to the Russellville Police Department, Posey made numerous threats to potential witnesses in the case and law enforcement officials who attempted to contact him.

