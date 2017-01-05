Ruler Foods to open in January

Although an actual date for opening has not yet been released, Ruler Foods Manager Timmy Poole did say it will be sometime in the next few weeks.

Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of Kroger, is opening in Russellville. Ruler Foods is a warehouse store grocery chain in the United States. It is a no-frills grocery store where 80 percent of the offerings are Kroger Brand. The customers bag their own groceries at the checkout, and rent shopping carts for 25 cents, which is then returned when the cart is replaced. This cuts down on the number of employees needed at each store.

Kroger operates Ruler Foods stores in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee. It is part of JayC Food Stores, which was purchased by Kroger in 1999.

Ruler Foods resembles hard discounters like Aldi, according to Poole. The company incorporates similar strategies to reduce costs and increase efficiency such as the coin-released shopping carts, a limited assortment of private label products displayed in their shipping cases, and no service departments like butchers, delis, bakeries, gasoline or pharmacy. Shoppers must provide their own bags or buy them at checkout.

“I am very excited to share this new store with the community of Russellville and Logan County,” said Poole. Poole has a lengthy background in the retail grocery business. He has severed as manager at Save-A-Lot and Priceless IGA in Russellville, and is ready to serve Ruler Foods with the same zeal and caring for the community as he has at other chains.

“I doubt anyone in our area will be able to beat our prices here at Ruler Foods,” said Poole. “We have very competitive pricing.”

Ruler Foods stores are about 20,000 square feet, about one-fifth the size of Kroger Marketplace stores. Ruler Foods locations are strictly grocery stores, with no pharmacy and no fuel center.

“We are excited to welcome Ruler Foods to our community,” said Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton. “It is always a good thing to see growth in our city. We are blessed to have outstanding grocery stores who offer a variety of quality products to our citizens. One more just gives the consumer additional choices.”

Photo by Chris Cooper Ruler Foods, located off of West 9th Street in Russellville in the old Houchens building, will be opening its doors for business in a few weeks.

