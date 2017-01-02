Unemployment down in Logan County

Unemployment is down considerably in Logan County according to the latest statistics from Kentucky Office of Employment and Training, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet

The jobless rate in Logan County for November was recorded at 3.5 percent, down half a percentage point from the previous month when it was 4.0 percent. The statewide average for November was 4.0 percent.

Logan County was also among the lowest in the 10-county Barren River Area Development District. Only Warren County (3.0 percent), Allen County (3.3 percent) and Metcalfe County (3.3 percent) were lower than Logan County.

The unemployment rate also decreased here over the past year, which was the trend over nearly the entire state.

Unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between November 2015 and November 2016, and stayed the same in Carlisle County. In addition, for the first time since December 2007, only one county, Magoffin (12.2 percent), had a double-digit unemployment rate in November 2016.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.6 percent. It was followed by Oldham County, 2.7 percent; Fayette and Shelby counties, 2.8 percent each; Scott and Warren counties, 3 percent each; and Anderson, Boone, Jessamine, Spencer and Washington counties, 3.1 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.2 percent. It was followed by Leslie County, 9.5 percent; Harlan County, 9 percent; Letcher County, 8.6 percent; Elliott County, 8.3 percent; Floyd County, 8.2 percent; Knott, Lawrence and Pike counties, 8 percent each; and Clay County, 7.8 percent.

In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4 percent for November 2016, and 4.4 percent for the nation. Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The statistics in this news release are not seasonally adjusted because of the small sample size for each county. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

