RPD arrest man for firing rifle at vehicle

The Russellville Police Department arrested a man last week for firing off a rifle in the middle of a city street and is looking for information related to the incident.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, the Russellville Police Department responded to the area of Bonnie Drive, in reference to a shots fired complaint.

Officers located the alleged perpetrator, Jonathan Fuller, at 618 Bonnie Drive.

After further investigation, it was revealed that Fuller fired the rifle down the middle of Bonnie Drive at a passenger vehicle prior to the officers’ arrival.

Fuller was arrested and lodged at the Logan county detention center on charges of first degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

If you have any information about the alleged victim in the passenger vehicle, please contact the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.

Also assisting on scene were deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 22, 2016, the Russellville Police Department made a traffic stop on a white Lincoln for speeding at 57 Julie Anne Road.

Upon contact with the driver, Christopher Bell, a strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the vehicle.

A search of Bell’s person revealed numerous drugs and paraphernalia such as methamphetamine, cocaine, unspecified pills and marijuana.

Bell was lodged in The Logan County Detention Center on the following charges: Speeding 13 mph over the limit, operating on suspended license, trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance first degree. (cocaine), poss. of controlled substance first offense (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

