RHS completes book drive

The Russellville High School Library and Book club sponsored a book drive for Christmas.

The goal was to collect via donations at least 600 books (used or new) so that each student in grades 6-12 would go home with a book for Christmas.

RJSHS Library Media Specialist, Mrs. Lauren Fynboe, was responsible for getting this excitement started. She suggested everyone please consider participating in this book drive, to box up as many books as they were willing to donate, and drop them off at the school library. She was overwhelmed with the response! Half Priced Books of Bowling Green also graciously donated over 600 books.

The book drive ended Monday, December 12. Once received, the books were reviewed with a synopsis written, then labeled with a suggestion of a boy or girl gift. Each book was wrapped and then distributed to the students on Thursday and Friday, December 15-16, as they began the Christmas Holiday Break. Thank you, Mrs. Fynboe, and all your willing “elves”, as you have delivered much excitement and have truly made this “the most wonderful time of the year”!

Books were sorted for boys and girls. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Books-for-students-003-Copy.jpg Books were sorted for boys and girls. Kourtney Starkey and Lauren Fynboe review books, http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Books-for-students-006.jpg Kourtney Starkey and Lauren Fynboe review books, Photos submitted Russellville student Spencer Statton wraps one of the books. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Books-for-students-007.jpg Photos submitted Russellville student Spencer Statton wraps one of the books. Every student was able to take home a gift-wrapped book. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Books-for-students-004.jpg Every student was able to take home a gift-wrapped book.