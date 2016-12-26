Lake Malone marina closed by state

The marina at Lake Malone State Park will no longer be open to the public after the state has declared the facility to be unsafe.

On Friday, Kentucky Department of Parks released a statement that said,” due to safety concerns, the state-owned marina at Lake Malone State Park has been closed.”

Those safety concerns included deteriorating structures at the state’s marina such as rotting boards underneath the main walk boards, disintegrated floating devices and dock board surfaces.

“Unfortunately it is no longer safe for our guests to utilize this marina at Lake Malone,” Kentucky Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland said, “The safety of our guests is always our primary concern.”

“I commend Commissioner Holland and the Kentucky State Parks system for continually looking out for the safety of our guests and our citizens,” said Don Parkinson, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet which oversees all of the Commonwealth’s 49 state parks.

All other recreational amenities will remain open at Lake Malone State Park. The Parks Department will explore any available options to restore some or all elements of the services provided by this marina.

Earlier this year, the Parks Department used $18 million approved by Gov. Matt Bevin and the General Assembly as part of a campaign titled “Refreshing the Finest,” which was used for improvements including structural repairs, painting and interior and exterior upgrades in Kentucky’s state parks.

Lake Malone State Park was not one of the parks which received the funding, however.

Lake Malone is a 788-acre reservoir lake created in 1961. It is named for Mr. and Mrs. Wallace C. Malone who donated land for the lake.

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

