SES preschools holds Christmas breakfast

The Kaye Wilkins Preschool department at Stevenson Elementary School held its annual Christmas Breakfast and Program on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The morning and afternoon sessions met together in the SES cafeteria as they shared their prepared Christmas songs, under the direction of Music Instructor, Elaine Blythe.

Then they proceeded to be served breakfast by the SES cafeteria staff and enjoyed their meal and time with their family and friends. However, it seemed the highlight of the morning was having that special visit with Santa!

The students were filled with excitement as they began this holiday season!

Photos submitted Students at the Kaye Wilkins Preschool got to have a special breakfast last week. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Preschool-Christmas-Program-011.jpg Photos submitted Students at the Kaye Wilkins Preschool got to have a special breakfast last week. There was also a visit from Santa Claus. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Preschool_Christmas_Program_048.jpg There was also a visit from Santa Claus. Students also took part in Christmas music. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Preschool-Christmas-Program-019.jpg Students also took part in Christmas music. A good time was had by all. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Preschool-Christmas-Program-002.jpg A good time was had by all.