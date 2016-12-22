Stevenson has annual Presents for Parents

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

That was the motto at Stevenson Elementary last week as Family Resource Services once again had their traditional “Presents for Parents.”

Students were allowed to visit the library and choose one gift to share with a family member. That gift is wrapped by volunteer “Elves” and readied for the trip home to hopefully, be “tucked away” for a surprise opening on Christmas Day!

For some students this is a simple task, but for others, much thought goes into picking out that perfect something for that special someone. Donations are accepted all year for this project as FRYSC Coordinator, Carol Kees, and Assistant, Deborah Elliot, do such a fantastic job of planning and preparation. The students look forward to this each year.

Photos submitted Stevenson Elementary held its annual Presents for Parents before school let out for the holiday break.