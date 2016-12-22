Santa visits the Russellville square

The city of Russellville hosted its annual “old-timey” Christmas on the Square on Monday, and even though the weather was cold, lots of adults and children showed up to be a part.

This was the third year for the event, but only the second time it was held on the square. Last year, it was moved indoors to the old armory because of a downpour.

On Monday the square was dry, but temperatures were well below freezing; but that didn’t stop anyone.

Don Neagle of WRUS got the show started with a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” – better known as ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

That ushered in a visit from Santa Claus himself, as he arrived to the square atop on the city fire trucks.

All throughout, city employees were busy handing out hot cocoa and cookies to anyone who wanted them.

Mayor Mark Stratton says he and the city employees look forward to this time of year.

“It is a time to reflect and celebrate our Savior’s birth and a time to come together as a community to welcome one another,” said Stratton. The mayor said he likes the “old-timey feeling” during the holidays, reminiscent of the television show Andy Griffith, where citizens care for one another, and help one another out all year round.

“We have this event because we want to gather together all of our community, to remember what is important and to keep the true meaning alive, as well as to be appreciative of all the blessings we receive from Him throughout the year,” Stratton added.

Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Don Neagle of WRUS read “’Twas Night Before Christmas” to kick off the third annual Christmas on the Square on Monday, Dec. 19. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1504.jpg Photos by OJ Stapleton|NDL Don Neagle of WRUS read “’Twas Night Before Christmas” to kick off the third annual Christmas on the Square on Monday, Dec. 19. Santa’s elves braved the cold to be ready to help out all the children who came to visit. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1508.jpg Santa’s elves braved the cold to be ready to help out all the children who came to visit. Santa Claus arrived on the square atop one of the city of Russellville fire trucks. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1515.jpg Santa Claus arrived on the square atop one of the city of Russellville fire trucks. Dozens of children told Santa what they wish for Christmas. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1519.jpg Dozens of children told Santa what they wish for Christmas. Santa took time to listen to each child’s request. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1523.jpg Santa took time to listen to each child’s request. Parents and children alike lined up for a chance to see Santa Claus. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1524.jpg Parents and children alike lined up for a chance to see Santa Claus. http://newsdemocratleader.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_1525.jpg

By OJ Stapleton ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com

To contact OJ Stapleton, email ostapleton@newsdemocratleader.com or call 270-726-8394.

