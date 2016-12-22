Stapleton honored at teaching conference

On November 20-22, four teachers from Olmstead School attended the 2016 Kentucky Exceptional Children’s Conference in Louisville. The four teachers were: Christina Congdon, Speech Teacher, Becky Stapleton, Primary Special Education Teacher, Betty Stapleton, Intermediate Special Education Teacher, and Brandi Violette, Middle School Special Education Teacher. The teachers were also joined in attendance by Logan County’s Director of Special Education, Dr. Barry Goley.

This year Kentucky’s CEC recognized all teachers who have 25 years of service in the field in special education. Olmstead’s own, Mrs. Betty Stapleton, was honored for this accomplishment. Mrs. Stapleton has completed twenty-six years of service in the field of education. Twenty-five of those years have been in special education. Mrs. Stapleton taught special education for 10 years at Feds Creek High School in Feds Creek, KY. She spent 8 years as the middle school special education teacher at Millard Middle School in Pikeville, KY. Mrs. Betty Stapleton is currently teaching her 26th year as a special education teacher at Olmstead School. For the past seven years, she has provided services for 3rd through 5th grades at Olmstead. Mrs. Stapleton’s dedication and passion for her students is evident through her commitment and years of service. At Olmstead, we are proud to have her as part of our staff. Mrs. Stapleton has plans to retire at the end of this school year.